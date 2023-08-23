Murder-accused said he wanted to 'annihilate' friend - prosecution

"I would like to annihilate him." That's what the Crown says murder-accused David Benbow said about his friend, who he's accused of killing, just 20 days before he went missing.

Michael McGrath disappeared in May six years ago. No body or weapon have ever been found.

The 54-year-old defendant denies murdering the Christchurch builder.

A trial for Benbow was held in February this year, but after hearing seven weeks of evidence the jury could not reach a verdict and was discharged.

A new jury was selected for his retrial on Monday, but was dismissed yesterday due to juror availability.

Another group of six men and six women have now been selected.

Justice Jonathan Eaton, who's overseeing the retrial at the High Court in Christchurch, addressed them before the Crown opened it's case today.

Prosecutor Claire Boshier told the court the Crown's case is "circumstantial" but said, "Mr Benbow is the only person who had the motive, the means and the opportunity to murder Mr McGrath".

She says Benbow's motive to kill was the relationship he discovered his friend was having with his ex-partner, Joanna Green.

"He was furious," Boshier said. "The annihilate comment, ranting and raving to Ms Green's sister... saying he had lost everything."

It's the Crown case that Benbow lured McGrath to his property under the pretence he needed his help, to murder him.

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks, with 120 witnesses to be called.

By Katie Stevenson and Laura James