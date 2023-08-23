Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

An investigation is underway, and one person is in custody after a "sudden death" in Auckland's Epsom earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to a motel on Alpers Avenue at around 7.45, following reports one person had "serious injuries".

The person died at the scene, and one person has been taken into custody "and is assisting Police to determine the circumstances of the death."

A scene guard is in place, and police have launched an investigation.

It comes as a homicide investigation has been launched following another sudden death on Central Auckland's Queen Street.