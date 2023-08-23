Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is reportedly living with her brother amid her shock divorce.

The singer, 41, is said to have stayed close to her older sibling Bryan throughout her long-running battle to free herself from her family’s controversial conservatorship over her life, which was legally ended in April, and he is now understood to have temporarily moved in with her in the Los Angeles mansion she shared with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29.

A source told Page Six: “He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist.”

The insider added Bryan’s presence was “a great thing for all of” Britney’s family.

Page Six previously reported Britney had been feeling “isolated” at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, as Asghari would allegedly disappear for months on end to work on acting projects before he ended their 14-month marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney briefly reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, 68, in May, but sources told the outlet there is “still a lot of hurt there” and they “haven’t quite reconciled”.

Bryan only publicly spoke once about his sister’s conservatorship, admitting on a podcast in July 2020 that “having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating”.

When Britney married Asghari in June 2022, reports surfaced that she had invited Bryan.

His girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, later claimed they were unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

But Britney then denied on her Instagram her brother had made the guest list, telling him: “You hurt me, and you know it.”

Insiders have told Page Six she and Sam had been “living separately for months".

One said: “Britney wanted a fairytale, and she didn’t get it. She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.

“But he was not super present, You only have to ask, ‘Where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?’

“He would just disappear for months to go filming, and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”

Meanwhile, Asghari is thought to be living in a luxury apartment costing up to US$65,000 (NZ$110,000) a month in rent following the split.

It is on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City, and the 283-unit, 40-story building offers rents ranging from US$10,000 (NZ$17,000) to US$65,000 (NZ$110,000) per month.

A source told Page Six about how he has apparently already started making friends with his neighbours in the building: “He’s been friendly with the residents and has been with his sister a lot.”

It includes amenities like a full bar for happy hours, Rolls-Royce valet service, a one-acre private park, a lap pool, views of the Pacific, as well as on-call doctors to administer services such as Botox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi Lovato has reportedly called the place home, while Los Angeles Magazine once called the property “the hottest apartment building in LA”.

There has been speculation Asghari could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney due to an alleged loophole in their prenup.

He is said to have agreed at the start of their 2022 marriage to get $1 million for every two years of their marriage.

But Us Weekly reported he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce.

But sources have told TMZ even though the prenup prevents Asghari from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a bumper one-off cheque from Britney to prevent him from sharing any “embarrassing” information about their marriage.

Us Weekly added Asghari’s prenup agreement money was capped at $10 million after 15 years.

An insider insisted in a chat with Page Six that Asghari is not after Britney’s cash, saying: “He admitted publicly he is not fighting (their prenup agreement.) This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That’s it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Us Weekly also claimed the model waived any claims to Spears’ music catalogue in their prenup and alleged his name is not on the deed of their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California, where they got hitched.

TMZ is also reporting he will get “nothing” but his gifts from the Grammy winner in their divorce.