Britney Spears deserted by husband for months before divorce - report

19 mins ago
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pictured in 2019.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pictured in 2019.

Britney Spears was reportedly left alone for months before her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

The 41-year-old Toxic singer's marriage to the personal trainer-turned-actor, 29, officially collapsed on August 16 when Asghari filed a petition for their separation, citing "irreconcilable differences".

But Page Six reports that Asghari had been "living separately" from Spears "for months" at a time when he was away filming, explaining why he rarely seemed present while she posted a stream of Instagram videos during their time together.

One source reportedly told the outlet: "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional.

"Of course she feels let down… anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.

"But he was not super present, You only have to ask, 'Where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?'

"He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go."

News of the couple's split has sparked stories including claims Asghari split from Spears as her behaviour grew so erratic she would hurl knives at the walls of their LA mansion.

Asghari is also said to be missing out on a multi-million dollar payday as he filed for divorce after only 14 months of marriage when the prenup he signed with Spears stated he would get a large payout in the event of their split — but only for every two years they were married.

Reports he had left Spears alone for months on end come after he was said to have stopped wearing his wedding ring since the end of July.

He seemingly dropped a major clue that his marriage to Spears was on the rocks by posting an Instagram slideshow showing him without the ring in the weeks leading up to their split.

Spears previously sparked talk about her marriage to Asghari — who she wed in June 2022 — by also not wearing her wedding ring for months.

In March, the pop icon went on holiday with her long-time friend and manager, Cade Hudson, without her husband.

Paparazzi pictures of the break and of Asghari taken at the time show both Britney and him were in separate locations without their wedding rings.

Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen insisted at the time there was no trouble in the marriage, saying his client had removed his ring as he was "filming a movie".

A few days later, Spears was seen again on her solo holiday without her ring.

