Homicide investigation after 'sudden death' in Auckland CBD

3:51pm
Police at the scene of the incident on Upper Queen Street.

Police at the scene of the incident on Upper Queen Street.

A homicide investigation has been launched, and two people are in custody after a “sudden death” in central Auckland this afternoon.

Police were called to a residential address on Upper Queen Street at around 1.13pm, following reports of a person with injuries.

The person was rushed to Auckland Hospital but died shortly after.

Police said: “Two people are currently assisting Police with enquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death.”

A scene guard is currently in place, and police have started a scene investigation.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said no possible weapons have been found and no motive has been identified, although the investigation was still in its infancy.

