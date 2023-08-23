Chinese activist flees to South Korea on jet ski

A Chinese activist has been arrested in South Korea after fleeing his home country on a jet ski, travelling 300km to seek asylum.

The BBC reports that the man travelled across the Yellow Sea using binoculars and a compass, but got stuck.

Local reports suggest he is Kwon Pyong, a human rights activist and critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese embassy in Seoul has not commented on the incident.

South Korea's Coast Guard said the man was wearing a lifejacket, a helmet and towed five barrels of fuel from Shandong province.

"He refilled the petrol on the ride and dumped the empty barrels into the sea," it explained.

The man eventually got into trouble near a cruise terminal off the western port of Incheon and called for help.

While not identifying the escapee, coast guard officials say they caught someone trying "to smuggle himself" into the country.

South Korea-based campaigner Lee Dae-seon, from the non-profit organisation Dialogue China, told the AFP news agency the man was Kwon.

He had previously spent time in prison for his criticism of President Xi.

"While [Mr Kwon's] means of entry into South Korea in violation of the law was wrong, surveillance of the Chinese authorities and political persecution of Kwon since 2016 are behind his life-risking crossing into South Korea."

He said that Kwon is considering applying for refugee status in South Korea.

The escape comes as China tightens its use of exit bans, blocking activists from crossing the border.