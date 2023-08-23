New Zealand
1News

Air New Zealand Dreamliner grounded after truck hits aircraft

8:55pm
Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (Source: 1News)

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner is out of action after a truck crashed into it last week.

When reached for comment, an Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the incident had occurred.

“An Air New Zealand 787 was damaged after a truck impacted the aircraft in Auckland last week while it was between flights," they said in a statement.

"We are working with passengers whose flights have been impacted to reaccommodate them.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. We are still assessing how long the aircraft will be out of service and what the impacts will be.”

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

It comes as a homicide investigation has been launched following another sudden death on Central Auckland's Queen Street.

22 mins ago

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

The players are from Auckland Palmerston North and Upper Hutt, each winning $333,333.

37 mins ago

Family still living apart after Auckland's January floods

Family still living apart after Auckland's January floods

7:52pm

Homicide investigation after 'sudden death' in Auckland CBD

Homicide investigation after 'sudden death' in Auckland CBD

3:51pm

Whakaari owners 'not volcanic experts', court hears

Whakaari owners 'not volcanic experts', court hears

1:15pm

2:36

What the future of community housing could look like

What the future of community housing could look like

5:00am

3:53

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

22 mins ago

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

27 mins ago

Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

4:35

Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

37 mins ago

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

47 mins ago

Data reveals hundreds of children potentially harmed by vaping

Data reveals hundreds of children potentially harmed by vaping

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone there separate ways amid their shock divorce.

7 mins ago

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22