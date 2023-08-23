Air New Zealand Dreamliner grounded after truck hits aircraft

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner is out of action after a truck crashed into it last week.

When reached for comment, an Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the incident had occurred.

“An Air New Zealand 787 was damaged after a truck impacted the aircraft in Auckland last week while it was between flights," they said in a statement.

"We are working with passengers whose flights have been impacted to reaccommodate them.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. We are still assessing how long the aircraft will be out of service and what the impacts will be.”