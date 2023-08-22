Phone thrown from window could unlock Sydney woman's murder

A mobile phone potentially tossed from an apartment window the night before a woman was found dead in the same building could help police crack the unsolved case.

Tatiana Dokhotaru, 34, was found dead in her apartment in Liverpool, in Sydney's southwest, on the evening of Saturday, May 27.

CCTV video released by NSW Police on Tuesday revealed an object being ejected from a multi-storey apartment building on Norfolk Street the night before the Canadian national's body was found.

Police said the footage showed a phone being thrown out of a window matching the location of Dokhotaru's apartment.

Investigators said the phone had never been recovered and they urged anyone who might have found the device to come forward.

Dokhotaru's partner, Danny Zayat, was found with her body and has since been slapped with 22 domestic violence-related charges.

A court heard in July the pair were in a relationship for five years, but in May 2022 Ms Dokhotaru took out an apprehended violence order against him.

On May 26 this year, Zayat allegedly smashed his wife's television, causing her to ring triple-zero.

Police were unable to locate where the call was coming from and Dokhotaru was found dead the next day, a court was told.

No one has been charged in relation to her death.

Detectives flew to Canada last week to meet with Ms Dokhotaru's family in an attempt to gather information about her life and associates in Australia.