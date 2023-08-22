Labour pledges to halve number of vape retailers if re-elected

Labour has pledged to make it harder for young people to purchase vapes and to enforce harsher penalties on those who provide them to youth.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced this morning that if re-elected, the Government would cap the number of vape retailers nationwide at 600, less than half the current number.

"The recent increase in youth vaping is unacceptable," he said. "Those who produce and sell vapes are clearly targeting our kids, especially in low socio-economic areas."

The current Labour Government has previously announced it would effectively ban disposable vapes, stop new shops from opening near schools and marae, and it has banned the sale of vapes to under-18s.

“However," Hipkins continued, "it’s clear more needs to be done. Vapes are far too widely available so tougher measures are now needed."

Under the proposed rules, he said stores, including dairies, would need to acquire a license to sell vaping products, and existing legal penalties for those providing vapes to minors would be increased.

"The licencing regime will both be able to reduce the number of outlets that sell vapes and also ensure there aren’t clusters of vape stores targeting schools or low socio-economic communities.

"A Labour Government will increase penalties to adults who supply vape products to underaged children by 100%, from up to $5,000, to up to $10,000. We will also increase penalties for retailers found to be selling vaping products to underage children from up to $10,000, to up to $15,000."

Labour Health Spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said a re-elected Labour Government will look to make vaping products less visible in store fronts, similar to restrictions on tobacco.

"Our plan to decrease smoking is working, with smoking rates plummeting to their lowest levels ever," she said.

"Vaping has been an important tool to assist adult smokers to give up, however we have seen the number of young people vaping daily more than triple between 2019-2021.

“In the same way we are stamping out smoking, this plan can make a real difference to stop vaping.

"We know public health messaging is effective and can help educate young people on the true harms of vaping. We will build on the Protect Your Breath campaign to combat misinformation and disinformation about the reality of vaping."