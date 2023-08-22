Auckland pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a "serious" crash in Auckland this afternoon.

Police said they were called to Taharoto Rd in Takapuna at around 3.55pm and are assisting ambulance services.

"A 42-year-old man appears to have suffered serious injuries and been taken to hospital," a spokesperson told 1News.

"Two westbound lanes of Taharoto Road are currently blocked, and Police are putting traffic management into place.

"Commuters are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays."