Allegedly stolen vehicle rams police car north of Auckland

8:48am
"The vehicle has attempted to ram the Police unit before taking off at high speed," Senior Sergeant Roger Small said.

Teens aged 15, 16, and 17 have been referred to Youth Aid following an incident yesterday that saw an allegedly stolen vehicle ram a police car before driving away at "high speed".

Police said the incident took place across Silverdale, north of Auckland, around 2.20am, when a suspected stolen car was spotted.

"A pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned near Wainui due to weather."

The vehicle was seen being driven along Kaipara Coast Highway before it was abandoned.

Two of the youths gave themselves up to police while the third was tracked down.

