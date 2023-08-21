Two people injured after Central Auckland crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Central Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Manukau Rd, near the suburb of Epsom, just before 5am this morning. Police say only one vehicle was involved.

The crash has left one person in a critical condition and the other with serious injuries.

"Manukau Road between Pah Road and Banff Avenue has been closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays," police said.

Bus users have been warned to expect delays on the 30, 309, and 309X bus services.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

