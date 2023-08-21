Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley among newcomers to Silver Ferns

Three players have earned Silver Ferns contracts for the first time, with 19-year-old Central Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley chosen in the 16-strong squad, as well as defenders Paris Lokotui and Kate Burley.

Walmsley made a big impact in her second season with the Pulse, taking on the starting goal shoot role after the departure of Aliyah Dunn at the Wellington-based franchise.

She finished the 2023 season with an 86% success rate, behind fellow Ferns Grace Nweke at 92% and Maia Wilson 94%.

Lokotui, named the Aspiring Silver Fern in 2021, has some experience in the Ferns environment, being part of the wider squad in 2021.

She’s spent time away from the high performance scene after rupturing her ACL before the 2022 ANZ Premiership. Lokotui returned to the court this year as a replacement player at the Tactix, earning a full-time contract in 2024.

Circle defender Burley also caught the eyes of selectors, elevated into the main squad after previously being in the development squad. The 26-year-old stood out in the ANZ Premiership for the Southern Steel, third on the defensive rebounds list and second for deflections. Next year she’ll head north after signing with the Stars.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua says it’s exciting to finalise the squad, moving into a new cycle following the Netball World Cup.

“Amelia and Kate have earned their spots in the Silver Ferns squad through their consistency on the ANZ Premiership court this year. Paris was identified as a future Silver Fern prior to her ACL injury. Her ability to get back out on court for Tactix after that particular injury is a testament to her character and work ethic.

"It's exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles. These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years. This is our opportunity to bring them together to work towards a common goal."

Northern Mystics midcourter Peta Toeava was also included after being omitted from the Netball World Cup team. Not included is midcourter Gina Crampton who is taking time away from the game, as well as shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit who has made herself unavailable.

A development squad has also been named, featuring 91-test midcourter Shannon Saunders who returns after becoming a mother earlier this year.

Teams to contest next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy against England and October’s Constellation Cup against Australia will be named later this week.