Poll: Which issue is top-of-mind for voters?

Chris Hipkins says the National Party's policy to help fund 13 cancer drugs with money reallocated from free prescription fees is a "smoke and mirrors policy".

He said it would take medicine off one group of New Zealanders in order to give it to another.

But Christopher Luxon said today the treatments funded were about extending life as well as being life-saving.

"I t's really important that we can access these drugs and give New Zealanders a better shot."

He said people like he and Hipkins - "wealthy people" didn't need free prescriptions.

The policy was introduced from Budget 2023, and removed the $5 prescription fee for most medicines, something the Government says is a cost of living measure.

National estimates around 1000 people with cancer a year would benefit greatly from the subsidised drugs.

(Source: 1News)

What is the top issue for voters?

It's a health policy, but according to the new 1News Verian poll, health is not the number one topic on the minds of voters this election.

In the latest 1News Verian poll, we asked eligible voters which issues would influence their vote the most.

Nearly half - 48% - said it was the cost of living.

Crime came second place, at 14%. Healthcare was third at 13%.

Climate change was 4th, with 7% of people prioritising it.