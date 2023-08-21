New Zealand
1News

Police seek pair involved in Wellington aggravated robbery

12:52pm
Police are seeking to identify the two men pictured above, as well as the bat used in the robbery.

Police are seeking to identify the two men pictured above, as well as the bat used in the robbery. (Source: Supplied)

Police are seeking to identify two people involved in an aggravated robbery at a Wellington restaurant and bar earlier this month.

The two men pictured threatened workers at the Strathmore Local on Strathmore Avenue with a knife and a bat around 9:15pm on August 6.

Police understand the pair were in the area for about an hour prior to the incident and had their vehicle parked near the north end of Glamis Avenue.

The man wearing the green hoodie is believed to have a large tattoo on his back that extends to his lower back area and has a large stomach.

Anyone who has information that can assist police in identifying those pictured can contact Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell on 021 190 9729.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Meth buying from gangs highest in Northland and South Island - survey

Meth buying from gangs highest in Northland and South Island - survey

The New Zealand Drugs Trends Survey showed a high level of gang selling in the South Island may be the result of North Island gangs expanding to southern markets.

11:10am

5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

Police said the worker inside the dairy activated the store's fog cannon before running away.

10:27am

Man fatally stabbed in Palmerston North, homicide probe underway

Man fatally stabbed in Palmerston North, homicide probe underway

9:56am

Woman purchased winning $37m Lotto ticket while getting chocolate

Woman purchased winning $37m Lotto ticket while getting chocolate

9:43am

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

8:41am

Survivors of the New Lynn terror attack: Don't forget us

IN-DEPTH

Survivors of the New Lynn terror attack: Don't forget us

7:36pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

US respiratory therapist sentenced to 18 years for patient deaths

US respiratory therapist sentenced to 18 years for patient deaths

36 mins ago

Disabled man choked to death after hospital failed to purée food

Disabled man choked to death after hospital failed to purée food

42 mins ago

Alleged Aus firebug found with baby animals down his pants

Alleged Aus firebug found with baby animals down his pants

1:15pm

National pledges $280m for 13 cancer treatments

National pledges $280m for 13 cancer treatments

12:58pm

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks about National health pledge

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks about National health pledge

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years