Police seek pair involved in Wellington aggravated robbery

Police are seeking to identify two people involved in an aggravated robbery at a Wellington restaurant and bar earlier this month.

The two men pictured threatened workers at the Strathmore Local on Strathmore Avenue with a knife and a bat around 9:15pm on August 6.

Police understand the pair were in the area for about an hour prior to the incident and had their vehicle parked near the north end of Glamis Avenue.

The man wearing the green hoodie is believed to have a large tattoo on his back that extends to his lower back area and has a large stomach.

Anyone who has information that can assist police in identifying those pictured can contact Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell on 021 190 9729.