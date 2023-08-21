Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

A motorcyclist died in a car crash minutes after fleeing from the police late last night.

The incident happened about 11.40pm at the intersection of Barbadoes Street and Edgeware Rd in Christchurch, Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

Todd said the motorcyclist had been signalled to stop just before the crash. Officers did not pursue the motorcyclist after he fled.

"The motorcyclist received immediate medical assistance but died at the scene," Todd said.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased man's family."

The female driver of the car involved in the crash received "minor to moderate injuries".

The incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA). Todd said investigations by the serious crash and critical incident units are in their "early stages".

Anyone who saw what happened during the incident is asked to come forward and speak to police.