King approves cancellation of sex offender James Wallace's knighthood

King Charles III has approved the cancellation of convicted sex offender James Wallace’s knighthood.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed at his post-Cabinet news conference today that the 85-year-old would be stripped of the honour.

Hipkins said that the Government formally requested that the King cancel Wallace’s appointment as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in June.

In 2021 Wallace was convicted of indecently assaulting and sexually violating young men at his Auckland mansion. However it wasn't until June this year that his name could be revealed.

He was found guilty of sex crimes against three men in the early 2000s, 2008 and 2016.

“It is totally inappropriate for him to hold any honour,” said Hipkins.

Wallace was a funder of many arts organisations and projects, and was a founding patron of organisations such as the Auckland Theatre Company, NZ Ballet, and NZ Opera, and has been involved in groups like the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra.

Wallace will be unable to use the titles of Sir or KNZM and has been asked to return his warrant of appointment and honours insignia.