Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

Young men that Sir James Wallace sexually abused are calling for the speedy removal of his knighthood.

Sir James, 85, had name suppression in place for several years, but that expired today.

He was found guilty of sex crimes against three young men at his Auckland mansion.

He was knighted for services to the arts community in 2011, and today Acting Prime Minister Camel Sepuloni confirmed the process to remove his knighthood had begun.

"The Acting Prime Minister has initiated the process for honours forfeiture," she said.

"That process includes affording Sir James Wallace an opportunity to respond with any comments that he considers should be taken into account. There will be no further comment until that process has reached its conclusion."

Today, one of the men who Sir James abused told 1News that needed to happen quickly.

He said the lapsing of name suppression was "great news", and hoped Sir James' name would also be taken off plaques and other honours he had received.

Proceedings against Sir James began in 2017, but it took more than five years for a conviction.

Sir James was a funder of many arts organisations and projects, and was a founding patron of organisations such as the Auckland Theatre Company, NZ Ballet, and NZ Opera, and has been involved in groups like the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra.

1News approached Sir James through his lawyer, who said his client had no comment at this point.