New Zealand
1News

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

17 mins ago

Young men that Sir James Wallace sexually abused are calling for the speedy removal of his knighthood.

Sir James, 85, had name suppression in place for several years, but that expired today.

He was found guilty of sex crimes against three young men at his Auckland mansion.

He was knighted for services to the arts community in 2011, and today Acting Prime Minister Camel Sepuloni confirmed the process to remove his knighthood had begun.

"The Acting Prime Minister has initiated the process for honours forfeiture," she said.

"That process includes affording Sir James Wallace an opportunity to respond with any comments that he considers should be taken into account. There will be no further comment until that process has reached its conclusion."

Today, one of the men who Sir James abused told 1News that needed to happen quickly.

He said the lapsing of name suppression was "great news", and hoped Sir James' name would also be taken off plaques and other honours he had received.

Proceedings against Sir James began in 2017, but it took more than five years for a conviction.

Sir James was a funder of many arts organisations and projects, and was a founding patron of organisations such as the Auckland Theatre Company, NZ Ballet, and NZ Opera, and has been involved in groups like the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra.

1News approached Sir James through his lawyer, who said his client had no comment at this point.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rotorua emergency housing: Security company guilty of misconduct

Rotorua emergency housing: Security company guilty of misconduct

Tigers Express Security and Raymond 'Tiny' Deane were at the centre of an investigation by TVNZ's Sunday last year.

3:30pm

National MP's office smashed up after car slams into window

National MP's office smashed up after car slams into window

Police said the car had been broken into before crashing into Michael Woodhouse's electoral office.

3:20pm

Eight boy racers arrested over burnouts in Palmerston North

Eight boy racers arrested over burnouts in Palmerston North

2:11pm

Scathing report on Corrections says prisoners 'collateral damage'

Scathing report on Corrections says prisoners 'collateral damage'

2:01pm

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

12:46pm

0:18

Man whose body found down Whakatāne bank named, murder charge laid

Man whose body found down Whakatāne bank named, murder charge laid

11:14am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

4:03

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

47 mins ago

More than one public service head aware of Kiri Allan office issues

0:37

More than one public service head aware of Kiri Allan office issues

5:36pm

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

5:18pm

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

5:00pm

Exclusive: Early World Cup boost as All Blacks win right to wear black

2:09

Exclusive: Early World Cup boost as All Blacks win right to wear black

4:42pm

Govt starts process for stripping Sir James Wallace of knighthood

Govt starts process for stripping Sir James Wallace of knighthood
1
2
3
4
5
6