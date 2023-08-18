Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Britney Spears 'in great spirits' despite split from husband

37 mins ago
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on their wedding day.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on their wedding day. (Source: Instagram / Britney Spears)

Britney Spears is reportedly "in great spirits" following her split from Sam Asghari.

The Toxic superstar has separated from her model husband after a year of marriage with divorce documents listing July 29 as the date they parted ways - but a new report suggests Spears, 41, is doing well and is determined to move on following the breakdown of her relationship.

A source told PEOPLE: "[She is] in great spirits despite everything going on. Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."

The insider went on to add Spears is hoping to resurrect her music career and is focusing on the upcoming release of her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me in October.

They added: "[She] is focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists. Ideally she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release."

It comes after Asghari broke his silence on the split, revealing the pair have taken the tough decision to end their "journey together".

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He added: "S*** happens" before concluding: "Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone ... to be kind and thoughtful."

Spears has yet to comment on the split publicly, but she recently returned to Instagram to announce she's buying a horse.

Asghari is believed to have filed for divorce on Thursday and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

In the papers - seen by PEOPLE - it states Asghari is requesting spousal support from the star and has asked for her to pay his lawyers fees.

The former couple met on the set of Britney's video for her track Slumber Party in 2016 and went on to marry in June 2022.

