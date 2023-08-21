New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

12 mins ago
A new partnership between Air New Zealand and the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) / Te Pūkenga aims to ensure there is a pathway for those study aviation engineering to jobs in the industry.

The country's national carrier and the tertiary institution are signing an agreement on Saturday to work together in responding to the country's skills needs for aviation engineering.

NMIT / Te Pūkenga Aviation School of Engineering's tutors provide training to more than 150 students each year to build, repair and maintain a variety of aircraft.

Curriculum area manager for engineering, construction and infrastructure Reid Carnegie said it was great to be working closely with Air NZ to foster the industry's talent pipeline.

Air NZ chief operating officer Alex Marren said the airline currently has more than 70 aircraft maintenance roles open across the country on top of its annual graduate recruitment programme.

"The collaboration with NMIT will help build a career path for students and make it easier for Air New Zealand to take on NMIT graduates."

Marren said it was exciting times for Air NZ, as it rebuilt its international network, grew its domestic services and planned for the arrival of electric aircraft.

"It's critical we have the engineering and maintenance workforce to meet our operational needs. The global job market for aircraft engineers is highly competitive, and the memorandum of understanding will help to ensure we are developing local talent here in Aotearoa."

The partnership has developed in time for aviation engineering to be added to the local Trades Academy initiative delivered through high schools in the top of the South Island.

From next year, a group of Year 12 and 13 students will have the opportunity to learn the principles of aviation and engineering on remote-controlled planes while completing NCEA.

