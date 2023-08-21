5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

Five youths, some aged 14-16, have been arrested after a dairy in Central Auckland's Onehunga was robbed last night.

Police were called to the dairy on Mount Smart Rd about 8.40pm after a "report of five people entering the shop, with one armed with a knife".

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the worker inside the dairy activated the store's fog cannon before running away.

"The victim was unharmed, but understandably shaken by the incident," he said.

"One of the alleged offenders has jumped onto the counter in an attempt to block the fog cannon. The offenders have stolen a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle."

Armstrong said officers carrying out prevention patrols around Oranga Ave spotted the driver of an alleged getaway vehicle "acting suspiciously" just before 12.30am.

"The vehicle fled a short distance before stopping, with the driver surrendering to police," Armstrong said.

"Another vehicle travelling in tandem with the other car was quickly picked up by the police helicopter, Eagle, which maintained observations until it came to a stop on Scout Avenue, Mt Roskill."

Four people were quickly apprehended in the second car and are also alleged to be linked to the aggravated robbery, Armstrong said.

"We are pleased to have been able to make quick arrests in this matter, and hope it brings reassurance to the victim and the wider community."

Three teenagers, aged 14-16, will appear in Auckland Youth Court over the alleged incident today, while a further two people have been referred to Youth Aid.