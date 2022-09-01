'They're crazy' - Luxon rules out working with Tamaki's new party

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has ruled out working with Brian Tamaki's latest political venture at the next election should the opportunity arise.

Christopher Luxon and Brian Tamaki. (Source: 1News)

Luxon had been under fire from MPs in the Government and other political commentators for failing to do so when asked last week.

However, he struck a different note when asked the same question on Mike Hosking's Newstalk ZB radio show on Thursday morning.

"What I've tried to say consistently is that I've got nothing in common with Tamaki. I think they're crazy, I don't think they're serious, I don't think they're going to make it and you saw that coalition fall apart if you read between the lines," Luxon said.

"If it helps Mike, I'm very happy to give you a Mike Hosking exclusive that I'll certainly rule out Tamaki and never work with him."

It comes after Luxon last week told multiple media outlets while he doesn't think the NZ Freedoms Party will get enough votes, he also refused to rule out working with them outright.

That caused Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson to fire up at Luxon during a speech in the House on Wednesday.

"What Mr Luxon has done by failing to rule out Brian Tamaki undermines the inclusive and accepting society that I would have hoped he would have been part of," Robertson said.

"Do not say to young gay New Zealanders that they do not matter, do not say to the women of New Zealand that they do not have a place in leadership.

"Because Mr Luxon you will be judged by the company you keep."