New Zealand
Search for Whanganui driver who crashed into house fleeing police

2:34pm
A file image of NZ police

A file image of NZ police (Source: 1News)

A search is underway to find a driver who fled police and crashed into a house in Whanganui today.

The vehicle was seen driving dangerously on Alma Road and it failed to stop and fled from police when it was signalled to pull over.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but it was later found crashed into a house on the corner of Alma Road and Poynter Place around midday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been located, but inquiries into the driver’s whereabouts are underway.

Police remain at the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have assisted by turning off the gas main to the property.

