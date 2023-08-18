World
Pizza shop rampage sees Aus man arrested

41 mins ago

A man has been arrested after allegedly going on a rampage outside a pizza shop in Australia.

The man, 33, is shown on surveillance camera throwing cash at the staff of Fat Jessy’s Pizza Bar in Adelaide, before allegedly throwing a service bell, then ripping the cords out of a cash register.

It is then alleged he used this cash register to destroy the windshields of four cars, witness and victims say. One of the vehicles was a police car.

Nadia Bakhos was in her car when the man threw the cash register at her windshield.

“We just didn't want to run over him so when we saw him come towards the car we stopped and [he] shattered the windscreen, my dog was in the back,” she said.

She says the man became angered after he was unable to pay cash at a nearby KFC, and he “lost it” after a staff member asked what he wanted on his pizza.

David Parkinson was also in his car as the man threw the cash register. He said it was lucky “nothing worse happened”.

Surveillance footage shows the man allegedly throwing bins on the road, before Nine news describes the man as ‘casually’ walking away.

Police say that no one was injured in the rampage, but he was arrested on charges of theft, spitting on police and five counts of property damage.

World

