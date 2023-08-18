New Zealand
1News

Northland woman pleads not guilty to murdering two children

By Helen Castles, 1News Reporter
9:53am
The two children aged one and four were found dead at a Ruakākā property in May.

The two children aged one and four were found dead at a Ruakākā property in May. (Source: 1News)

A Northland woman charged with murdering two young children has entered not guilty pleas at the High Court in Whangārei this morning.

The 25-year-old Ruakākā woman didn’t appear in person.

Her new lawyer Marie Dyhrberg KC has taken over her case and entered the pleas on her behalf via AVL.

A trial has been set down for three weeks in March 2025.

The two children aged one and four were found dead at a Ruakākā property in May.

The accused has been remanded in custody and had her name suppression extended until a case review hearing in November.

