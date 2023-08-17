Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated after what's being described as a "nuclear argument".

According to TMZ, sources say the pair, who have been married for a year, fought after Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she had been cheating on him.

While the rumour has not been confirmed, it's believed the confrontation resulted in a "huge fight".

It's understood Asghari has since moved out of their home and is now living in his own place.

"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source close to the situation told TMZ.

It's reported that the couple has been on the rocks for a while, with insiders saying the two regularly fight.

The two have been together since 2016 when Asghari was in one of Spears' music videos.

Asghari proposed to the 90s pop hitmaker in 2021.