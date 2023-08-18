New Zealand
Auckland's infamous motorway pig gets new home, name

49 mins ago

Auckland's infamous motorway pig is on its way to a new home in Taranaki.

He went up for adoption earlier this week, with a sanctuary that rescues animals from the food industry selected as his new home.

Sanctuary owner Anneka Carlson heard about the pig on the news and contacted the council about adopting him.

Since being captured two weeks ago the recently renamed Reggie (previously he was Kevin Bacon) has been living in an Auckland Council animal shelter, making the trip south to his new home this morning.

It took three people almost 20 minutes to wrangle Reggie into a dog crate to securely transport him to Anneka's ute, without the possibility of escaping onto the nearby motorway.

Carlson told 1News Reggie's new home is going to keep him safe and off the road.

"It's very secure, we've got some strong fencing, really good fencing that's actually just been revamped."

Reggie caused traffic chaos on Auckland's State Highway 16, evading police and council animal control staff multiple times.

He is joining a few other friends in his new home with some similar stories to tell - one pig was rescued from flood waters six months ago during Cyclone Gabrielle.

By Leo Zaugg

New ZealandAnimalsAucklandTaranaki

