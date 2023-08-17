Owen Farrell controversy: World Rugby may appeal decision

The path to the World Cup for England captain Owen Farrell may not be so smooth after all.

After the uproar caused by his rescinded red card issued for a high tackle in the match against Wales at the weekend, reports are suggesting that World Rugby will appeal the decision.

It would be surprising if the organisation did not – given not only the bizarre finding by the independent judicial committee which found Farrell’s high, shoulder-only, hit to Taine Basham’s head during the Test at Twickenham met only a yellow card threshold, but also the lack of transparency around the decision.

The Six Nations, which oversaw the match – won 19-17 by England – and therefore the judicial hearing, has said it will not publish the full judgment, leaving many questions unanswered and further undermining the rugby public’s confidence in the process and indeed World Rugby’s oft-stated priority of player welfare.

The committee found there were mitigating factors, including Basham changing his direction (which is not obvious in replays). Farrell admitted foul play (shoulder charge) but denied it was a red card offence. Basham failed a head injury assessment and sat out the rest of the match.

Given Farrell’s previous high tackle offending, he was facing a likely three to six week ban but is currently available to play England’s final World Cup warm-up game against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday morning NZT and the tournament itself which starts on September 9.

Irish rugby writer Murray Kinsella wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today: “Hearing that World Rugby will appeal the Owen Farrell decision. No word on when the new hearing might take place but presumably has to be before this weekend.”

Other news organisations have suggested the same. 1News has asked World Rugby for comment.

The rugby social media community is notoriously tribal but has united virtually as one in condemning the decision which it feels undermines not only World Rugby’s messaging over head injuries but also the match officials, who, after review in a new rugby league bunker-style system at Twickenham, upgraded Farrell’s initial yellow card to red.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows Farrell a yellow card at Twickenham - it was later upgraded to a red. (Source: Getty)

There is also a feeling that politics and money are lurking, as ever. On the day Farrell effectively got off on a technicality thanks to England’s lawyer Richard Smith KC, Tonga’s George Moala was given a five-week ban for a tip-tackle during a recent Test against Canada.

Moala has a clean disciplinary record. Farrell has been suspended for high tackles three times in the past seven years, including as recently as January.

As a result and not surprisingly, Pacific Island players, including former All Black Steven Luatua, have been particularly outspoken at the decision.

Moala’s Tonga teammate Pita Ahki, a former Blues and Hurricanes player, said: “World Rugby have now set a precedent that anything like this is not worthy of a red card come the World Cup. You can guarantee a less dangerous offence will result in a red card for a Tier 2 side. Expect uproar when that occurs.”

Tonga lock Sam Lousi, a former Hurricane, said: “Tier 2 teams really do get treated differently.”