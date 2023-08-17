Rugby
1News

Owen Farrell controversy: World Rugby may appeal decision

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
10:50am
Owen Farrell, right, sits in the sinbin along with two of his England teammates Freddie Steward and Ellis Genge during the Test against Wales.

Owen Farrell, right, sits in the sinbin along with two of his England teammates Freddie Steward and Ellis Genge during the Test against Wales. (Source: Getty)

The path to the World Cup for England captain Owen Farrell may not be so smooth after all.

After the uproar caused by his rescinded red card issued for a high tackle in the match against Wales at the weekend, reports are suggesting that World Rugby will appeal the decision.

It would be surprising if the organisation did not – given not only the bizarre finding by the independent judicial committee which found Farrell’s high, shoulder-only, hit to Taine Basham’s head during the Test at Twickenham met only a yellow card threshold, but also the lack of transparency around the decision.

The Six Nations, which oversaw the match – won 19-17 by England – and therefore the judicial hearing, has said it will not publish the full judgment, leaving many questions unanswered and further undermining the rugby public’s confidence in the process and indeed World Rugby’s oft-stated priority of player welfare.

The committee found there were mitigating factors, including Basham changing his direction (which is not obvious in replays). Farrell admitted foul play (shoulder charge) but denied it was a red card offence. Basham failed a head injury assessment and sat out the rest of the match.

Given Farrell’s previous high tackle offending, he was facing a likely three to six week ban but is currently available to play England’s final World Cup warm-up game against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday morning NZT and the tournament itself which starts on September 9.

Irish rugby writer Murray Kinsella wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today: “Hearing that World Rugby will appeal the Owen Farrell decision. No word on when the new hearing might take place but presumably has to be before this weekend.”

Other news organisations have suggested the same. 1News has asked World Rugby for comment.

The rugby social media community is notoriously tribal but has united virtually as one in condemning the decision which it feels undermines not only World Rugby’s messaging over head injuries but also the match officials, who, after review in a new rugby league bunker-style system at Twickenham, upgraded Farrell’s initial yellow card to red.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows Farrell a yellow card at Twickenham - it was later upgraded to a red.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows Farrell a yellow card at Twickenham - it was later upgraded to a red. (Source: Getty)

There is also a feeling that politics and money are lurking, as ever. On the day Farrell effectively got off on a technicality thanks to England’s lawyer Richard Smith KC, Tonga’s George Moala was given a five-week ban for a tip-tackle during a recent Test against Canada.

Moala has a clean disciplinary record. Farrell has been suspended for high tackles three times in the past seven years, including as recently as January.

As a result and not surprisingly, Pacific Island players, including former All Black Steven Luatua, have been particularly outspoken at the decision.

Moala’s Tonga teammate Pita Ahki, a former Blues and Hurricanes player, said: “World Rugby have now set a precedent that anything like this is not worthy of a red card come the World Cup. You can guarantee a less dangerous offence will result in a red card for a Tier 2 side. Expect uproar when that occurs.”

Tonga lock Sam Lousi, a former Hurricane, said: “Tier 2 teams really do get treated differently.”

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jamie Joseph names most of Japan's Rugby World Cup squad

Jamie Joseph names most of Japan's Rugby World Cup squad

It includes 13 players who appeared at the 2019 tournament when the Brave Blossoms lost at home in the quarterfinals to eventual champion South Africa.

Tue, Aug 15

Analysis: How much is Foster willing to risk against Springboks?

Analysis: How much is Foster willing to risk against Springboks?

The Test at Twickenham is designed to get the All Blacks up to speed for the World Cup, but injuries and bans are lurking, writes Patrick McKendry.

Tue, Aug 15

France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

Tue, Aug 15

England's serial offender Owen Farrell red carded again

England's serial offender Owen Farrell red carded again

Sun, Aug 13

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

Fri, Aug 11

Michael Hooper left out of Wallabies World Cup squad - report

Michael Hooper left out of Wallabies World Cup squad - report

Thu, Aug 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Petrol taxes to go up 12c per litre under new Govt proposal

4:27

Petrol taxes to go up 12c per litre under new Govt proposal

5 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Auckland

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Auckland

13 mins ago

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

23 mins ago

Commercial building fire in Christchurch sparks evacuations

Commercial building fire in Christchurch sparks evacuations

32 mins ago

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years