Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

9 mins ago
Taste Cafe's award-winning bacon and egg pies

Taste Cafe's award-winning bacon and egg pies (Source: 1News)

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up.

Two weeks ago the title of Aotearoa's best bacon and egg pie went to the wrong baker.

The error was spotted by Sok Heang Nguon of Taste Café in Auckland's Avondale, who recognised it was his entry at the Bakels NZ Pie Awards that had been given top billing.

"Thursday or Friday last week, the photo of the bacon and egg winner came out, and I realised that it was my pie because of the photo."

He said every pie had a signature mark on top – and he noticed his was on the winner.

Sok Heang Nguon of Avondale's Taste Cafe

Sok Heang Nguon of Avondale's Taste Cafe (Source: 1News)

After getting in touch with Bakels, it confirmed there had been an error when anonymising the entries.

"Once that pie is judged, it obviously doesn't have a name of a bakery," Bakels NZ managing director Brent Kersel said.

"The number is then matched to the bakery. What happened was it was matched to the wrong bakery."

The prize had been mistakenly awarded to Hamilton's Avalon Bakery, an outfit that still produces a delicious bacon and egg pie.

"My customer came into today, they’re all good, they say our pies are still the best in Hamilton," Sam Jampa said.

Sam Jampa of Hamilton's Avalon Bakery gets pies from the oven

Sam Jampa of Hamilton's Avalon Bakery gets pies from the oven (Source: 1News)

Avalon got a highly commended in the steak category and top 10 in mince and cheese.

Bakels allowed Avalon to keep the prize money from the bacon and egg category, although Jampa has chosen to take down the gold award.

A pie award prize isn’t just about bragging rights – it leads to higher sales – and Bakels will be checking its system to ensure a similar error won't happen again.

Sam Jampa of Hamilton's Avalon Bakery

Sam Jampa of Hamilton's Avalon Bakery (Source: 1News)

Nguon said after news emerged of his late win yesterday, he'd gone from selling 10-20 bacon and egg pies a day to around 50 by 10am today.

"It's exciting," Nguon said.

"Exciting, and a bit sorry for the other side as well, they have to lose their title."

New Zealand

