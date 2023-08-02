New Zealand
New Zealand's best pie revealed

New Zealand's top pie has been revealed, and it comes from the sunny suburbs of Tauranga.

Patrick Lam, of Patrick's Pies, won the Supreme Pie Award for his gourmet roast duck, onion and mushroom combination.

It's the eighth time he's won the top prize, which is judged through blind tastings.

He also won the gold award for his vegetarian and chicken and vegetable pies, as well as a silver award for his steak and gravy pie.

Lam has stores in Bethlehem, Tauranga Crossing and Rotorua, and NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said each time Lam had won there had been different people judging the competition.

“It just goes to show that if you present a stunning pie that ticks all the boxes and outshines every other pie, the judges are going to choose it."

Lam, who grew up in Cambodia, previously told TVNZ that he "knew nothing about pies at all" before arriving in New Zealand.

Over 4000 pies entered in 11 different categories, with judges saying the standard of the Kiwi pie keeps improving every year.

The full list of winners can be found here.

