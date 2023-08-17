'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

Black Fern Sevens superstar Tyla Nathan-Wong is making her mark in the NRLW, playing in the halves for the St. George Illawarra Dragons - and she has one of her biggest supporters right alongside her.

Halfway through the season, the Dragons sit eighth on the ladder with only one win from four games but despite results so far, the cross-code switch has been a welcomed change for the Black Ferns Sevens veteran.

"Other than catch, pass and tackle, there's a lot of differences, in league you have to play a lot flatter, there's a lot more structure. In Seven's there's a bit more adlib footy, you play what's in front, where as league you're a bit more planned and organised, so it's really brought out those different skills."

Making her debut for the New Zealand Sevens team at age 18, Nathan-Wong spent more than a decade in the sevens programme crafting a career glittered in gold, winning two Sevens World Cups, Olympic silver and gold, Commonwealth Gold and many Sevens World Series titles.

But despite all the accolades, a new environment has been just what the 29-year-old needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm loving it. I think I've spent 13 years with the Black Ferns, I love that team back home but it's good just to expand my horizon, meet new people and just to be coached by someone different too."

Nathan-Wong has a pretty handy mentor to play alongside as well, linking up in the halves alongside 2022 Dally M medallist and New Zealand Kiwi Fern, Raecene McGregor.

"Rae is a pretty incredible player, as we've seen throughout her time playing in the NRLW.

"I'm only four games deep into my own playing career in the NRLW, and I know she's a wealth of knowledge so I've just got to continue building on that relationship with her."

It's not the only relationship Nathan-Wong can lean on at the Dragons though with a familiar face also popping up at the club.

Shee Nathan-Wong is a new part of the Dragons' content and media team and is now living with her older sister.

"It's pretty special, she's just signed on with the media and content side of things so it's pretty cool to have her here at the moment. If there's anyone out there that has a room spare hit me up so we can get her out of the house," the star halfback laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two sisters grew up playing sport together, but never imagined it would bring the two of them to an NRL club.

Tyla Nathan-Wong. (Source: NRLW)

"It's been a really cool experience, it's things you only dream about like we grew up playing sport together and I never really wanted to take it further professionally, but being a creative and getting this opportunity to come over to the Dragons and work with (Tyla) in a space like this is really special," Shee said.

"I am so excited to be here and be part of the Dragons, I don't think it's sunk in yet. I feel like I'm in dreamland kind of, I'm in Australia working and I get to do it alongside my big sis so very special."

"At the end of the day it's a win win for us, when I see her succeed, she sees me succeed, we are succeeding together," her sister added.

The Nathan-Wong sister's taking sport to new heights - far beyond the field.

The Dragons play fifth-placed Wests Tigers on Saturday, in round five of the nine-round competition.