'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

Making her debut for the New Zealand Sevens team at age 18, Nathan-Wong spent more than a decade in the sevens programme crafting a career glittered in gold, winning two Sevens World Cups, Olympic silver and gold, Commonwealth Gold and many Sevens World Series titles.
But despite all the accolades, a new environment has been just what the 29-year-old needed.
"I'm loving it. I think I've spent 13 years with the Black Ferns, I love that team back home but it's good just to expand my horizon, meet new people and just to be coached by someone different too."
Nathan-Wong has a pretty handy mentor to play alongside as well, linking up in the halves alongside 2022 Dally M medallist and New Zealand Kiwi Fern, Raecene McGregor.
"Rae is a pretty incredible player, as we've seen throughout her time playing in the NRLW.
"I'm only four games deep into my own playing career in the NRLW, and I know she's a wealth of knowledge so I've just got to continue building on that relationship with her."
The two sisters grew up playing sport together, but never imagined it would bring the two of them to an NRL club.
"I am so excited to be here and be part of the Dragons, I don't think it's sunk in yet. I feel like I'm in dreamland kind of, I'm in Australia working and I get to do it alongside my big sis so very special."
"At the end of the day it's a win win for us, when I see her succeed, she sees me succeed, we are succeeding together," her sister added.
The Nathan-Wong sister's taking sport to new heights - far beyond the field.
The Dragons play fifth-placed Wests Tigers on Saturday, in round five of the nine-round competition.
