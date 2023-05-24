Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong has been released from her New Zealand Rugby contract today to pursue an opportunity to play rugby league in Australia during the sevens off-season.

NZR announced this morning Nathan-Wong has been allowed to pursue what they noted was a "personal goal" after she requested the release.

Nathan-Wong said in a statement she was grateful to be allowed to chase a dream ahead of joining the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

“I am excited to be jumping across the ditch and joining the NRLW," Nathan-Wong said.

"It will be a great opportunity to grow myself and my game on and off the field in a different sport, team, and environment before hopefully returning to the sevens programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As an athlete I love the challenge and growth that sport offers, so to be able to test myself in a different format and experience a new space to refresh is hugely exciting.

"I am really appreciative to NZ Rugby for giving me the contract release to enable me to take up the opportunity and to my fiancée, family, and management team for all the support.”

The 28-year-old has been involved in the Black Ferns Sevens programme since her debut in 2012 at the age of 18 and has become a pivotal player for the squad, achieving a number of milestones on the world stage.

That includes two Sevens Rugby World Cups, Olympic silver and gold medals, Commonwealth Games bronze and gold medals and seven Sevens World Series titles.

Tyla Nathan-Wong makes a break for the Blues against the Matatū during this year's Super Rugby Aupiki. (Source: Getty)

Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney backed Nathan-Wong to shine in the NRLW.

"Tyla has been a huge part of our team for some time now, it is unsurprising to have an athlete of her calibre to be sought after by another code," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While the timing is not ideal being a year out from the 2024 Paris Olympics, we wish her all the best with this next chapter in her career.

"We will certainly be staying in touch with her about a possible return to the programme with a view to being a part of next year’s Olympic campaign."

With that said, NZR general manager for professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum noted the increasing number of options available for professional women’s rugby players to explore with other stars such as Ruby Tui and Sarah Hirini making moves recently.