National wants to let Kiwis have multiple KiwiSaver providers

National has announced it will allow Kiwis to split their savings across multiple KiwiSaver providers, should it be in a position to govern after the election.

The party's Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Andrew Bayly said he hopes the plan will "boost innovation" around KiwiSaver and "drive innovation".

Under current policy, savers can only keep their KiwiSaver with one provider.

Bayly said this is "limiting investment choices, and potential returns, for savers".

He also announced the party's plans to roll back "red tape" introduced by the Government.

This includes changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), which aims to stop predatory payday lenders, but Bayly said this has failed.

He said the act "has stifled access to credit and resulted in borrowers being subjected to highly intrusive questioning from their bank, with every purchase, membership, or subscription up for scrutiny".

"Someone looking to start a business by extending their mortgage shouldn't have to tell their bank which brand of cat food they buy or justify their Netflix subscription.

"National will maintain tight restrictions on predatory lenders but significantly reduce the scope of Labour's other changes to the CCCFA."

National also plans on repealing the recent Conduct of Financial Institutions Act which was introduced to manage financial misconduct.

Bayly believes the policy is destined to fail. He said it will "impose additional burdens on lenders, making credit more expensive and harder to obtain, even for basic services such as overdrafts and mortgages".