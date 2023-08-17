Politics
1News

National wants to let Kiwis have multiple KiwiSaver providers

9:44am
National would allow Kiwis to split their savings across multiple KiwiSaver providers if it wins the election (illustration).

National would allow Kiwis to split their savings across multiple KiwiSaver providers if it wins the election (illustration). (Source: 1News)

National has announced it will allow Kiwis to split their savings across multiple KiwiSaver providers, should it be in a position to govern after the election.

The party's Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Andrew Bayly said he hopes the plan will "boost innovation" around KiwiSaver and "drive innovation".

Under current policy, savers can only keep their KiwiSaver with one provider.

Bayly said this is "limiting investment choices, and potential returns, for savers".

He also announced the party's plans to roll back "red tape" introduced by the Government.

This includes changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), which aims to stop predatory payday lenders, but Bayly said this has failed.

He said the act "has stifled access to credit and resulted in borrowers being subjected to highly intrusive questioning from their bank, with every purchase, membership, or subscription up for scrutiny".

"Someone looking to start a business by extending their mortgage shouldn't have to tell their bank which brand of cat food they buy or justify their Netflix subscription.

"National will maintain tight restrictions on predatory lenders but significantly reduce the scope of Labour's other changes to the CCCFA."

National also plans on repealing the recent Conduct of Financial Institutions Act which was introduced to manage financial misconduct.

Bayly believes the policy is destined to fail. He said it will "impose additional burdens on lenders, making credit more expensive and harder to obtain, even for basic services such as overdrafts and mortgages".

New ZealandPersonal FinanceYour Vote 2023PoliticsEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Auckland

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Auckland

The PM is joined by Transport Minister David Parker.

5 mins ago

Mortgage rate pain to linger longer in face of OCR hold - advisor

Mortgage rate pain to linger longer in face of OCR hold - advisor

Some are needing to re-fix their mortgages this year, with most two-year fixed mortgage terms currently sitting around the 7% mark.

11:29am

Jessica Mutch McKay: Momentum counts and election clock is ticking

Jessica Mutch McKay: Momentum counts and election clock is ticking

5:00am

Dairy farmers worry after global prices crash to lowest in 5 years

Dairy farmers worry after global prices crash to lowest in 5 years

8:00pm

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

7:10pm

2:05

'Failure of leadership': Kerekere fires parting shots to Greens

'Failure of leadership': Kerekere fires parting shots to Greens

6:04pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Auckland

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks to media in Auckland

13 mins ago

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

23 mins ago

Commercial building fire in Christchurch sparks evacuations

Commercial building fire in Christchurch sparks evacuations

31 mins ago

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

41 mins ago

Cathedral Cove track to remain closed for summer

2:02

Cathedral Cove track to remain closed for summer

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years