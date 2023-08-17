Health
Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

6:57am
The alleged incident occurred when the student was walking to a car park on Hospital Rd near the train station.

The alleged incident occurred when the student was walking to a car park on Hospital Rd near the train station.

Middlemore Hospital staff are on high alert after a midwifery student was assaulted following her shift on Monday night.

Te Whatu Ora said it is "upset and dismayed" following the assault, which occurred when the student was walking to a car park on Hospital Rd near the train station.

The student wasn't injured, with a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson saying she is "doing as well as possible in the circumstances".

"We're obviously upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff — no one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work."

An email sent to staff and obtained by Breakfast is advising them to park in well-lit areas, walk in groups to and from their vehicles, and to call security if they unsafe in order to be escorted to the building.

Te Whatu Ora's security team is assisting police with investigations, the spokesperson said. Police told Breakfast it is making initial inquiries into the incident.

The health authority's chief people and communications officer Andrew Slater said its team of security guards work "constantly" to make staff feel safe.

He said that verbal and physical assaults are fairly commonplace across Te Whatu Ora's network, with 15 reports of physical assault and 14 reports of verbal assault on average per day. This often happens inside hospitals and clinics.

"We'd really like to remind people that our people are people," he said.

Slater said he hopes that lifting the security presence, installing more cameras and de-escalation training will help staff in the future.

Caroline Conroy from The Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (MERAS) said she's "really concerned" following the alleged assault.

"This shouldn't happen to anybody on their way to or from the car park. It's terrible to hear that this has happened."

She said that nurses and midwives report "occasional" incidents across the country and wants people to feel safe at work.

She also said the concerns regarding the access to Middlemore's car parks after hours have been "raised" in the past.

"It's really concerning to hear that. People should be able to walk to car parks in their workplace safely," she said.

Conroy told Breakfast that not everyone can walk in groups or get a security guard to escort them after shifts, especially late at night.

"I think it's one thing to say walk in a group or get a security guard to escort you, but the reality is quite different.

"You're leaving a shift quite late. You're on your own… there does need to be an improvement to safety for everybody using that area," she said.

"It needs to be safe."

