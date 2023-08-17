New Zealand
Infamous Auckland motorway pig finds forever home

5:13pm
The pig has been adopted by a Taranaki sanctuary.

The pig has been adopted by a Taranaki sanctuary. (Source: Auckland Council)

The infamous pig who frequented the shoulder of Auckland’s State Highway 16 for over a week, causing significant commuter delays, has found his forever home.

Kevin Bacon, as he was later named, has been adopted by a Taranaki sanctuary where he will join five other pigs – one who was rescued from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The fugitive swine eluded capture by Waka Kotahi, police, and Auckland Council Animal Control for 10 days.

He held up traffic near the Te Atatu on ramp of the Northwestern Motorway numerous times while evading authorities, causing delays.

After a series of unsuccessful attempts to capture him, “the roaming pig of SH16” finally succumbed to the lure of food on August 3.

He was then loaded into a trailer "without incident" by police and Waka Kotahi, where Kevin was taken to the Henderson Animal Shelter.

This isn't the first pig on the loose to be captured in Auckland recently.

A rogue pig caused mayhem across North Auckland's Pāremoremo early last month, eating and destroying gardens before Auckland Council Animal Management was able to catch it.

