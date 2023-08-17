New Zealand
1News

Dunedin locals turn up the heat after church's log splitter stolen

5:00am

Kindness is at the heart of a Dunedin church's efforts to keep families warm this winter, but a cold-hearted thief has made their work much harder.

Dunedin Baptist Church owns a log splitter that slices through 130 cubic metres of wood every year, all of it being donated to chilly Dunedin families trying to stay warm.

However, 10 days ago caretaker Malcolm Cowan was horrified to find the splitter had been stolen.

He told Seven Sharp that though the unsolved crime had splintered his heart, the community is far from divided in supporting his work.

"We've had a lot of positive reactions from our community where our church is based ... people have offered donations of money towards another one, it's just been incredible really."

For Malcolm, it's been heartening and humbling to have received so much support, from kind souls bringing their own log splitter to the church to chop for a few hours, to people offering to outright replace the machine.

"We've had seven offers of wood splitters to use, so yeah, it's been great."

Though all the kind messages have warmed Malcolm's heart, more than anything he hopes his church's splitter can be found and anyone who has any tips lets them or the police know.

"All these offers of help are wonderful, but we'd just like to have our splitter back."

Learn more about Malcom and the cold case in the video above.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

The Timaru case may reinforce stigma around women struggling to cope with motherhood, experts say.

19 mins ago

Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

Te Whatu Ora said it is "upset and dismayed" following the incident on Monday night.

6:57am

4:05

Former charity boss fined after stealing $44,000

Former charity boss fined after stealing $44,000

7:34pm

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

4:26pm

6:30

The weeks of harrowing evidence heard by Lauren Dickason jury

The weeks of harrowing evidence heard by Lauren Dickason jury

3:54pm

6:30

Man arrested in connection with fatal Auckland CBD shooting

Man arrested in connection with fatal Auckland CBD shooting

3:39pm

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

19 mins ago

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

48 mins ago

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

8:03am

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

8:01am

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed for World Cup in October

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed for World Cup in October

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

The pair, who have been married for a year, reportedly fought after Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she had been cheating on him.

4 mins ago

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

"We don't know the etiquette of this land, but this guy's a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked the crowd.

48 mins ago

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

9:00pm

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

4:22pm