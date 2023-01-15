Britney Spears appears 'manic' at California restaurant

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari pictured in 2019. (Source: Getty)

Britney Spears reportedly had a meltdown at a restaurant that saw her husband Sam Asghari storm off.

The Toxic singer, 41, was said by witnesses to have been acting “manic” at Joey in Woodland Hills, California, and talking gibberish.

Spears was being recorded at the time by fellow customers, which reportedly left her distraught.

A video obtained by TMZ today showed the popstar using a menu to shield her face from a camera, while sources said 28-year-old Asghari was “visibly upset” and “stormed out” of the eatery without his wife, who he married in June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was said to have walked out a couple of minutes later, leaving her bodyguard to pick up the bill.

Representatives for the singer and her partner did not respond to an enquiry for comment from Page Six.

Spears, recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has said she was held at a mental health facility against her will and forced to take medications.

She admitted in November she was not totally “present” during her wedding to Asghari, while he has said he is not a fan of his wife’s constant topless photos she posts on social media.

In December, he hit back at critics’ speculations he “controls” Spears and told TMZ: “I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

He added: “You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where (fans are) coming from.

“They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans.”