Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the Far North last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 15, near Tautoro, just after 10pm yesterday.

Both of the vehicle's occupants died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

"Overnight the serious crash unit examined the scene and the road has since reopened.

"Police will continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the deaths will be referred to the coroner."