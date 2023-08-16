Environment
New 'Robo-Kiwi' hopes to help curb dog attacks on native bird

9:30am
Scion scientist Karl Molving and kiwi practitioner Blake Cole provided guidance for Robo-Kiwi’s development.

Engineering students at the University of Canterbury have developed a new "Robo-Kiwi" to help discourage dogs from attacking and killing the flightless birds in the wild.

The tool, which is a model kiwi with moving legs propelled along a rail, was created with the hopes of supporting kiwi avoidance trainers.

Traditionally, a static model was used in avoidance training, but a small number of dogs wouldn't respond to them. Kiwi practitioner Blake Cole and National Kiwi Hatchery manager Emma Bean developed a project brief to fix this issue.

With the support of Scion engineers, University of Canterbury students started work on the Robo-Kiwi, analysing kiwi behaviour and movement so their model could be realistic.

"Guide wheels propel the kiwi model along the rail, and a spring gets wound up as you pull it back," Scion's Rob Whitton explained.

"The rail sits in the bush with leaves around it, and after a remote control releases the catch, the kiwi runs forward, and its feet will pitter patter through the leaves as they would in real life."

According to Scion, who is backing the project, initial field tests have shown the moving kiwi provokes a "stronger response" from dogs than traditional training.

Static model kiwi.

"The prototype has shown enormous potential when we've used it in typical kiwi avoidance training scenarios. Some dogs show little interest in the static props, but we get stronger reactions from dogs when we use the moving prop," Kiwi Avoidance Training (KAT) coordinator Emma Craig said.

"For them to get trained to avoid kiwi, we have to get the dogs to engage and associate kiwi with an unpleasant experience. That's what this is helping us to achieve."

The development comes as dog attacks on kiwi make headlines across the country. Last week, the Department of Conservation (DOC) revealed six kiwi had been mauled by dogs in two weeks.

While stoats and cats are the main threat to kiwi eggs and chicks in the wild, dogs are the biggest threat to adult kiwi.

"Dogs and kiwi do not mix. In fact, all dogs — no matter the age, gender, or size — can crush the delicate bodies and organs of young and adult kiwi," Save the Kiwi says on its website.

When initial testing is finished, it's hoped 50 Robo-Kiwi can be sent to trainers.

Under the Dog Control Act, owners can face a maximum fine of $20,000, or three years in jail, if their pet kills a kiwi. Dogs can also be put down.

"Even the smallest, cutest, friendliest dog has the potential to kill a kiwi," DOC says.

