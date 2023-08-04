Man critically injured in Akl Queen St shooting dies

New Zealand
A man critically injured after a shooting in Auckland's Queen St overnight has died.

Police said the man had been taken off life support and had "sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him".

Police this afternoon revealed a man got off an e-scooter to confront a group before last night's Auckland CBD double shooting.

Two people were shot — one in the head and the other in the abdomen — following the confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton gave more details on the shooting at a media conference this afternoon.

He said, there were "words exchanged" between two groups before a man got off an e-scooter and the shooting took place.

"He then left on the scooter again," Bolton said.

Bolton added that after reviewing CCTV footage police could confirm it was an isolated incident and there was no further risk to the public. "Auckland's CBD remains safe," he said.

He wasn't able to comment on whether the double shooting was gang related, but said police were following "positive lines of inquiry and hope to hold the offender to account".

While he couldn't state the exact number of shots fired in the confrontation, he said it was "up to four shots".

The two groups involved in the altercation were "not known to each other" before it broke out.

Both of the shooting victims remain in hospital, one in a critical condition and the other is stable.

Earlier, police said the person seen escaping on the e-scooter was wearing "distinctive red and black pants and a red hat".

A nearby resident told 1News they heard several loud bangs and screaming before seeing a group of young people running around in a panic.

At least two people were seen lying on the ground, surrounded by police and paramedics.

Emergency services attend the Queen Street scene.

Emergency services attend the Queen Street scene. (Source: Supplied)

"It was a shock, it's been a shock since and it was quite a few hours ago," the witness said.

"It was quite surreal that is was happening right there, it was quite odd too because some people just walked past and looked at them and walked off, which just felt surreal for what had just happened."

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward and call them on 105.

