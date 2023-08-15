New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Watch: Moment man meets kind strangers who changed his life

5:00am

Last month Seven Sharp featured a young man named Lachlan Richards looking for the stranger who donated money and gifts when he was young to give him the best chance at life.

All the show had to go on was a first name, Barbara.

As luck would have it Barbara, last name Fenwick, saw the plea along with fellow sponsor of Richards Maa William and got in touch so a meeting could be setup.

"I cried when I watched it on my lunch break, I was very emotional," William said.

Richards is now 22 and training to represent New Zealand at the World Junior Powerlifting competition in Romania.

Aucklanders Fenwick and William headed down to Christchurch for the first time to meet Richards at his training facility.

The trio embraced as they finally got to meet.

"This is quite emotional," Fenwick said as Richards also struggled to keep his emotions in check.

"I wouldn't even be in this position if I didn't get any help from you guys, growing up like I didn't really having access to a lot of stuff," Richards said to his former sponsors.

Lachlan thanks his Variety Club sponsors.

Lachlan thanks his Variety Club sponsors. (Source: Seven Sharp)

"For me and my mum and the stuff you guys did helped out tremendously."

Richards' mum Rachelle also got a chance to meet the kind strangers who helped her family.

"It just made so much difference," she said.

"The lowest point for me was working two jobs and I realised I couldn't afford shoes on his (Richards) feet, that was rock bottom for me, then out of nowhere you came on board as his sponsor and suddenly everything was easier."

The sponsors and the sponsored hope their story will encourage others to help.

