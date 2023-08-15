New Zealand
Sixth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

1 min ago
A sixth puppy found dumped in the rubbish in Auckland has died, leaving only four of the 10 still alive.

The dogs were found in a tied-up fabric shopping bag by a rubbish truck driver doing her round in the Papakura and Hunua area about two weeks ago. Marty, Mabel, Maggie, Meg, Max and now Macey have died.

Milo, Missy, Moana and Maui have survived.

The driver was starting to compact the load in the back of her truck when she heard a noise, leading to the puppies' discovery.

Janine Hinton from the Saving Hope Foundation told Breakfast this morning that the four survivors have been "touch and go".

"But these ones hopefully will end up in a perfect home," she said. "And we can move on and get over the tragedy of losing so many.

"We can only just keep trying and seeing how we go, so hopefully these ones are moving forward and we won't have any more trouble."

Hinton said the puppies would go up for adoption when they're about nine weeks old.

"Normally the puppies actually pick their own owners," she added. "And then, hopefully they live there forever."

