New Zealand
'Heartbreaking': Fifth puppy found dumped in Auckland rubbish dies

10:03am

A fifth puppy found dumped in the rubbish in Auckland last week has died.

Ten dogs were found in a tied-up fabric shopping bag by a rubbish truck driver doing her round in the Papakura and Hunua area.

The driver was starting to compact the load in the back of her truck when she heard a noise, leading to the puppies' discovery.

Four of the puppies — Marty, Mabel, Maggie and Meg — had died by yesterday while a fifth, Max, died this morning.

The other five — Milo, Missy, Macey, Moana and Maui — are doing well.

Janine Hinton from the Saving Hope Foundation told Breakfast this morning: "It's been really emotional.

"They should've been with their mum. It's heartbreaking.

"If you have puppies and you don't want them, take them to a vet, even if you say they're not yours," she added.

"They could've been compacted, how many other pups and kittens have been put in rubbish trucks?"

The puppies still had their umbilical cords attached when they were found.

Yesterday, Hinton issued a passionate plea for dog owners to desex their pets if they didn't want puppies.

"Who does that? Why not desex your damn dog?" she asked.

Alongside desexing, Hinton called for education, adding the foundation currently has more than 200 dogs in its care.

"I believe the minute they take a breath, they deserve a chance."

