Missing Tauranga woman found dead after Wairere Falls search

The woman who went missing from Tauranga over the weekend has been found dead by searchers today.

The 62-year-old was last seen alive on Saturday before her car was found yesterday at the parking lot of the Wairere Falls, near Matamata — around 50km from Tauranga.

Police this afternoon told 1News that members of the public had assisted in providing information that led searchers to find her body.

"The woman reported missing [August 13] in Matamata, has today sadly been located deceased. There are no suspicious circumstances in relation to the death, which will be referred to the coroner," a police spokesperson said this afternoon.

Police tape in front of Waiere Falls sign. (Source: 1News)

"Police conducted extensive enquiries over the three days she was missing.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information which assisted in locating the woman.

"Police extend our condolences to the family."

A police car in front of Waiere Falls sign. (Source: 1News)

Police, Land Search and Rescue volunteers, Fire and Emergency, DOC, and local iwi carried out a search of the Wairere Falls area today.

"Yesterday, police appealed for information on a couple pictured in the area at the time. We have since spoken with this couple who have assisted with our inquiries," police said earlier today.