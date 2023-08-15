Jury yet to deliver verdict in Lauren Dickason murder trial

The jury in the Lauren Dickason murder trial has yet to deliver a verdict, after deliberating for nine-and-a-half hours.

They will return to the Christchurch High Court to continue deliberations at 10am tomorrow.

Justice Cameron Mander addressed them before they went home for the night.

“I’m sorry to delay you, I just thought it was important to touch base," he said.

He reiterated the importance of not discussing what has been said in the jury room, as it is confidential and must not be shared with anyone. He then wished them a restful night.

Dickason, sitting at the back of the court, watched them closely as he talked to them.

The jury spent yesterday afternoon rewatching the police video recorded with the murder accused the day after she killed her three little girls Liané, Karla and Maya.

As the one hour-long video was played in open court, the mother cried and made notes on the transcript of the interview in front of her.

The jury had planned to watch the two-and-half-hour police interview recorded with her husband and father of the girls Graham Dickason. He arrived back at his Timaru home in September 2021 to find their bodies.

However, overnight they have decided against watching that video again, and have returned to the jury room to deliberate.

There are four verdicts available to them which Justice Mander outlined yesterday.

"Your verdicts will be ones of either guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of infanticide, act of murder proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity, act of infanticide proven but not criminally responsible due to insanity," he said.