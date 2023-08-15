Jury continues deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

The jury in the Lauren Dickason murder trial continues to consider its verdict today, after retiring at 2pm yesterday.

They spent yesterday afternoon rewatching the police video recorded with the murder accused the day after she killed her three little girls Liane, Karla and Maya.

As the one hour-long video was played in open court, the mother cried and made notes on the transcript of the interview in front of her.

The jury had planned to watch the two-and-half-hour police interview recorded with her husband and father of the girls Graham Dickason. He arrived back at his Timaru home in September 2021 to find their bodies.

However, overnight they have decided against watching that video again, and have returned to the jury room to deliberate.

Deliberations have been going for three-and-a-half hours, two days into the fifth week of the murder trial.

There are four verdicts available to them which Justice Mander outlined yesterday.

"Your verdicts will be ones of either guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of infanticide, act of murder proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity, act of infanticide proven but not criminally responsible due to insanity," he said.