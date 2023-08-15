New Zealand
1News

Delays after multi-car crash blocked lanes on Auckland motorway

7:39am
The scene of the crash.

The scene of the crash. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Motorists were warned to expect delays this morning after a crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

The crash was moved clear of lanes about 7.25am, meaning all three southbound lanes after Greville Rd were open again.

However, traffic was still congested.

Police were called about 6.42am to the crash — involving three cars and a motorbike — between Greville Rd and Oteha Valley Rd.

"The Northern Motorway southbound is down to one lane," police said about 7.25am. "At this stage there are no reports of injury.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible or expect delays while the scene is cleared."

Waka Kotahi echoed the advice from police shortly after the incident.

"Delay your journey or consider an alternative route until lanes can be cleared," the agency tweeted.

New ZealandAucklandTransportAccidents

0:20

