Armed teenagers rob North Shore restaurant during crime spree

Police today arrested a group of teenagers after they allegedly went on a two day crime spree at premises between Auckland's North Shore and Whangārei.

Police said four teenagers aged between 13-15 were taken into custody early this morning after a petrol station robbery on State Highway 1 just south of Whangārei.

"At about 1.46am a mobile police patrol unit located the vehicle involved in the initial burglary and signalled for the vehicle to stop," Detective Senior Sergeant McCarthy said.

"When the driver failed to stop police initiated a pursuit.

"Shortly after, the pursuing police vehicle was rammed by the offending vehicle and rendered immobile. Thankfully the officers involved were uninjured."

ADVERTISEMENT

Spikes were deployed and the vehicle was brought to a stop. Four teens fled the vehicle on foot and were later found by police nearby and arrested.

Before their arrest, the group was also believed to be responsible for an early morning robbery of another petrol station on State Highway 1, Whakapara, yesterday.

"Three people were reportedly smashing windows and took a number of items before fleeing," McCarthy said.

Not long after this a robbery took place at a fast food restaurant on Bank St, Whangārei.

"Three males were seen entering the premises and taking a till and a number of other items before leaving."

Last night police said the same group of three masked males entered a restaurant in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore around 10.40pm armed with knives and screw drivers and made demands for money.

"The offenders stole cash registers from behind the counter before fleeing in a vehicle."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another robbery allegedly involving the group then took place just after midnight on State Highway 1, Te Hana.

"A group of offenders gained entry to a petrol station store. They stole a number of items before fleeing in a stolen vehicle."

The group then allegedly moved on to commit their final robbery just south of Whangārei where they were eventually arrested.

All four teenagers will appear in court today.