The 82-year-old apprentice learning from his 24-year-old 'senior'

16 mins ago

Hugo Manson from Masterton is most likely the oldest apprentice in the country.

The 82-year-old has taken up a role at the Juken New Zealand Timber Mill in its wastewater department.

Manson had been cleaning at the mill for about two years before taking on the apprenticeship.

"They needed somebody to help out in the wastewater so I came and helped out while they recruited somebody and that turned out to be Steve," Manson told Seven Sharp.

Steve is 24-year-old Stephen Meyrick who Manson was meant to train up in the role after gaining some knowledge.

"That went wrong when he galloped ahead of me in knowledge so it became him telling me what to do," Manson said, adding now Meyrick is his senior.

"We have been working together but Steve runs it and each day I ask him what he'd like me to do to help him with his job."

Meyrick laughingly agreed with the assessment, "yeah that is about right".

The odd couple, who get along really well despite the age gap, have been working together for around a year now.

"It's really interesting for both of us because it is basically two generations between us," Manson said.

"It has been an opportunity I wouldn't have dreamt I could have had in my life to work with someone younger on a professional basis and he knows so much more than I do."

Hugo Manson left and his "senior" Stephen Meyrick right.

Hugo Manson left and his "senior" Stephen Meyrick right. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Meyrick said it was a little awkward at first being the senior partner in the work relationship, but Manson's attitude made it easier.

The elder worker believes there is a bit of a problem with ageism in New Zealand. "Age shouldn't matter though," he said.

The pair even find time to compare their music tastes, Meyrick likes hip hop and artists like Tupac and Biggie Smalls, whereas Manson is more inclined to stick on crooners like Frank Sinatra.

"I have heard of Sinatra but I don't much about him," Meyrick said.

Manson has had many jobs before his latest apprenticeship role, working as a teacher, a historian, and even a stint on TVNZ's Fair Go.

He may have just learned the most in any job working with his young boss.

"From my point of view it's an extremely productive relationship. One that I'll always value".

34 mins ago

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

'Emergency incident' unfolding at Sydney Airport

53 mins ago

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

Let's Get Wellington Moving staff earn twice that of average Wellingtonian

7:33pm

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

Diary revealed ex-Sydney teacher's alleged underage relationships

7:14pm

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

1:58

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

