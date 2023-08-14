New Zealand
Tauranga woman missing, police 'urgently ask' to speak to couple

9:37pm
Jude Coxhead.

Jude Coxhead. (Source: Waikato Police)

Police are "urgently" asking to speak with a couple after a woman went missing from Tauranga over the weekend.

Jude Coxhead, 62, has blonde hair and is of a slim build, according to police.

"She was last seen by family on 12 August when she left an address in Tauranga, she was reported missing to police the following day," a police spokesperson said.

Police say Coxhead's vehicle was found today at the Wairere Falls carpark, near Matamata. The location is around a 50km drive from Tauranga.

"The vehicle is a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida with the registration FLM444."

"Police urgently ask that the couple pictured in the second image get in contact," a spokesperson said.

(Source: Waikato Police)

Waikato Police released two images relating to the case of the missing 62-year-old.



"Police would also like to speak to anyone who has been in or around the Wairere Falls carpark between the hours of 6.00am and 5:30pm on 13 August (Sunday).

"Of note, a blue jacket has been placed on Jude’s vehicle at 5.22pm on 13 August. Police are trying to establish where that jacket was originally located."

People with information are urged to call 111 immediately, quoting file 230813/9819.

